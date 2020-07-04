1/1
Donald D. Treppa
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald D. Treppa

Donald D. Treppa - Born May 23, 1933, and passed on June 27, 2020. He was the oldest member of Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake.
Donald was born in Napa California and was raised in Upper Lake and San Francisco. Donald was a Korean War Veteran who served from 1953 to 1955. On his return home from the war he referred to his service as "Just returned from hell 53-54-55".
He was a great deer hunter, master of a John Deere backhoe, and rode a Gold Wing motorcycle 87,000 miles across the USA. He was a licensed excavation contractor, who worked in Lake and
Sonoma Counties and the Mendocino National
Forest.
Donald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patti (Schellinger) Treppa; his daughters, Kathleen Treppa, and Marchelle Treppa; and his granddaughter, McKenzie Boyle.
Private Interment will be at Hartley Cemetery in Veteran's Circle. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Lake Pomo Native Family Statue. Make checks payable to "Friends of Lake County Museum" located at 256 North Main Street, Lakeport, CA 95453.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary. 707-263-0357, 994-5611, or visit chapelofthelakes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved