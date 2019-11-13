|
Donald E. Martin Donald Martin, a resident of Kelseyville, passed away peacefully at the San Francisco VA Medical Center on October 13, 2019, from cancer. His three sons, Rick, Gary and Kris; daughter-in-law, Ann; and grandchildren, Caitlin, Matthew, Sarah and Aleena, survived him.
August 4, 1932 – October 13, 2019
He was born in Portland, Oregon. While residing in San Jose, California, he enjoyed a 25 plus year career as a Maintenance Supervisor for GTE/Sylva-nia in Mountain View. He was married to his wife, Carol, for 50 years. Carol passed away in 2005.
His retired years were spent mostly by volunteer work and involvement with various organizations such as, Lake County Gleaners, the Clear Lake Oaks Senior Center, the Senior Center of Lakeport and the Elk's RV Group.
He was also known to be the "go-to-guy" if friends or anyone needed help, from a ride to the doctor, a home repair, or cooking for a crowd on a moment's notice.
A celebration of his life will soon be announced.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 13, 2019