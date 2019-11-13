Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Martin


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Donald E. Martin
August 4, 1932 – October 13, 2019

Donald Martin, a resident of Kelseyville, passed away peacefully at the San Francisco VA Medical Center on October 13, 2019, from cancer. His three sons, Rick, Gary and Kris; daughter-in-law, Ann; and grandchildren, Caitlin, Matthew, Sarah and Aleena, survived him.
He was born in Portland, Oregon. While residing in San Jose, California, he enjoyed a 25 plus year career as a Maintenance Supervisor for GTE/Sylva-nia in Mountain View. He was married to his wife, Carol, for 50 years. Carol passed away in 2005.
His retired years were spent mostly by volunteer work and involvement with various organizations such as, Lake County Gleaners, the Clear Lake Oaks Senior Center, the Senior Center of Lakeport and the Elk's RV Group.
He was also known to be the "go-to-guy" if friends or anyone needed help, from a ride to the doctor, a home repair, or cooking for a crowd on a moment's notice.
A celebration of his life will soon be announced.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -