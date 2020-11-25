1/1
Donald Paisley
1935 - 2020
Donald Lee Paisley
Born May 8, 1935 Died November 13, 2020

Don was born at home in Elizabeth, Illinois, to Norman and Dorothy Paisley. Don is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marcene Paisley, and his step-daughter, Tonya Rochester; and by a previous marriage to Beverly Beyer, two sons, Denny and
David Paisley, and two daughters, Diana O'Malley and Deb Parker. He has 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grand children, all girls, who are to be born in the next few months.
Don served honorably for 20 years in the Air Force and retired as a Technical Sergeant E6. He worked for the Technical Operations Division (TOD) at McClellan AFB, California. His job was to help monitor the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. He was hired as a civilian to work for TOD and retired a second time as a GS-12 Program Manager. Don received the
Distinguished Federal Civilian Service Award at that time.
Don died peacefully at his home in Hidden Valley Lake, CA. Don was cremated by the
Neptune Society. He will be interred in Elizabeth, Illinois, in the Spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the Paralyzed Veterans organization.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 25, 2020.
