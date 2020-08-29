1/1
Donna Bush Atkinson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Bush Atkinson
December 20, 1939 – August 22, 2020

Donna Bush Atkinson passed away peacefully at the age of 80 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Donna was born December 20, 1939, in Upper Lake, CA, and lived most of her life in Lake County.
Donna was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, John D. Bush; parents, LeRoy and Inez O'Bryant, and grandson, John Moitozo. She is survived by children, Kathy (Tom), Johnna (Mike), Daryle (Patricia), and Elizabeth (Mark); her loving brother, Larry O'Bryant (Kathy); grandchildren, Nichole, Michelle, Sarah, Julie, Justin,
Michael, Valerie, Trevor, Timothy, and Isabella;
11 great-grandchildren;
nieces nephews, many friends and her church family.
Donna was a woman of deep faith and loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was because of her faith that she was able to pass peacefully knowing that she would be reunited with her husband John. She was loved by all. She was "Grandma Donna" to a lot of children over the years. Not just her own grandchildren but their friends, the children at church and the children from her daycare. She will be dearly missed by all.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Record-Bee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved