Donna Bush Atkinson
December 20, 1939 – August 22, 2020
Donna Bush Atkinson passed away peacefully at the age of 80 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Donna was born December 20, 1939, in Upper Lake, CA, and lived most of her life in Lake County.
Donna was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, John D. Bush; parents, LeRoy and Inez O'Bryant, and grandson, John Moitozo. She is survived by children, Kathy (Tom), Johnna (Mike), Daryle (Patricia), and Elizabeth (Mark); her loving brother, Larry O'Bryant (Kathy); grandchildren, Nichole, Michelle, Sarah, Julie, Justin,
Michael, Valerie, Trevor, Timothy, and Isabella;
11 great-grandchildren;
nieces nephews, many friends and her church family.
Donna was a woman of deep faith and loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was because of her faith that she was able to pass peacefully knowing that she would be reunited with her husband John. She was loved by all. She was "Grandma Donna" to a lot of children over the years. Not just her own grandchildren but their friends, the children at church and the children from her daycare. She will be dearly missed by all.
