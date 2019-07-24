

Donna Lee Pritchett

Sadly, Donna Lee Pritchett left us on June 15, 2019, to ride horses with her dogs in Heaven.

Donna was born August 10, 1964, in Sacramento, California, to George and Norinne Justice. The family moved to Lake County in 1974 and lived on a ranch on Red Hills Road where Donna loved to ride horses and motorcycles. She attended schools in Kelseyville. In 1978 they moved again to Kelseyville.

Donna was the proud mother of three children, Jeffery Pritchett, Onnivin Pelzel and Brendelyn Pelzel.

Donna worked at every pizza parlor in Kelseyville between 1990 and 2005 and was recognized for her hard work and pleasantness towards her customers. She enjoyed camping, reading and beading.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Justice. She is survived by her mother, Norinne Casey; her brother, Joe; her sister, Vickie; her three children; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her loving partner of 15 years, Steve Taylor.

Donna taught kindness, compassion and tolerance.

She will be missed!

A Celebration of her Life will be held at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, Second St. and Gaddy Lane, Kelseyville, CA, on her birthday August 10, 2019. Come join the family for a BBQ Potluck to reflect, remember and rejoice her life here on earth.

Donna was 54 years old. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on July 24, 2019