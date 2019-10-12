|
Doris Jean Hogg Oravec Doris Jean Hogg Oravec, 92, passed into the arms of Jesus on September 14, 2019, after complications from reoccurring strokes. Doris was born in Topeka, Kansas, on April 30, 1927, to Harley and Grace Hogg, born fifth of seven children. She married William G. Oravec in 1944 and celebrated 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2008.
Doris is survived by her four children, Yvonne King, Darla Petranek, Peggy Andrews and William D. Oravec, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was the light of the family, a matriarch of love and faithful dedication to her children and loved ones. She lived a hard working life from earliest childhood of the great depression, from migrant worker, to owner of a full-service gas station, to celebrated Jafra Saleswoman, to talented gardener and creative artist– a beloved grandmother and mother, she never quit and never ceased to labor in love. Her kitchen, home and arms were always open to her family; the love she gave was pure and genuine. Proverbs 31 describes Doris perfectly, "She carefully watches everything in her household and suffers nothing from laziness. Her children stand and bless her. Her husband praises her: There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty does not last; but a woman who fears the LORD will be greatly praised. Reward her for all she has done. Let her deeds publicly declare her praise." ~Proverbs 31:27-31.
A private family and friend ceremony will be conducted at Northern California's Veteran's Cemetery in Igo-Ono, CA on October 19, 2019.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 12, 2019