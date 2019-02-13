Dorothy Aline Dahl

February 20, 1932 - February 6, 2019

On February 6, 2019, Dorothy Aline Dahl, died peacefully at home in Kelseyville, with family at her side, at age 86. She was born on February 20, 1932, in Elk Mound, WI, where she lived until 1939, when her mother and siblings loaded up the truck and moved to California to join their father who had come prior for work. They resided in Richmond for several years where she graduated from Richmond Union High in 1950. She went to work for Southern Pacific Railroad right out of school and worked there until her retirement in 1994. She was an avid bowler and played in leagues in San Francisco and Richmond. Her love of any kind of card game was legendary, with Pinochle being one of her favorites. Anyone who underestimated her competitiveness and her ability got a big surprise! The many matches she won evidenced her prowess at ping pong.

Her parents retired to Lake County in 1953 and built a lakefront home in Soda Bay. She loved water skiing, entertaining her many friends and just enjoyed the lake and the sunshine. Her sister, Eva and husband Benny retired to that home in 1980 and Dorothy joined her in 2015 where she remained until her passing. She was a gentle, generous soul who loved everyone and had a great sense of humor, loved a party, and family reunions. She was loved much and will be missed by all who knew her. She was a member of Vikings of Lake #166 Lodge (Sons of Norway) of Lake County. She was a frequent volunteer in the Adult Day Care/Respite program in Clearlake, when her sister was the director.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stella and Louis "Lars" Dahl; and brothers, Layton, Orrin, Allen and Vernon Dahl. She is survived by her sister and best friend, Eva Dahl Johnson, of Soda Bay; nephews, Dale Dahl of Vacaville, David (Jacqueline) Johnson of Lone Tree, Co, Robert (Sara) Johnson of Novato, Norman Johnson of Texas and Edward Finneran of Vallejo; nieces, Arleen Reilly of LaPaz, Baja California, Susan

(Roger) Riley and Deborah (Marlan) Shanks of Vallejo, Sharon (John) Karakas and Deedee Dahl of Roseville, and Rosalyn Dittmer of West Sacrameto; and multiple grandnephews, nieces and many long-time friends

A special thank you for the caregivers who lovingly took care of her these past months.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Services will be held at the Kelseyville Cemetery (3375 Bell Hill Rd) on Saturday, February 23, at 12:30 p.m., with a reception immediately following at Galilee Lutheran Church Community Center, 8860 Soda Bay Road, Kelseyville, CA 95451.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: ADC/Respite Program in Clearlake—PO Box 675, Lower Lake, 95457 or to the .

Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes

