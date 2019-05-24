Resources More Obituaries for Earl Wyckoff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Earl "Rus" Wyckoff

July 10, 1927 – May 11, 2019

Santa Cruz and Lake County Resident

Earl Russell Wyckoff left this earth to be greeted in Heaven on May 11, 2019, at the age of 91. Earl "Rus" was the only child of Earl Henry and Bertha Wyckoff of San Jose, CA. Born July 10, 1927. He served his country as a

marine. His parents owned property in Capitola and he spent a lot of his time there. That is where he met his wife, Willa Dean Taylor. They ran off and married August 25, 1949. This

August they would have celebrated 70 years of marriage.

The first few years of marriage they split their time living between San Francisco and Capitola, then purchasing their first home in Santa Cruz in 1954. He was an entrepreneur and started many businesses, but during the majority of his working career he owned his own electrical contracting business in Seacliff "Adequate Custom Lighting". He wired the majority of Aptos Seascape, as the mid county was being developed in the 60s. In 1979 he moved to Lake County and began building and developing land projects. He developed "Eagle Canyon Ranch" concentrating on breeding and raising the finest Mammoth Donkeys and riding Hinnies. He returned back to Santa Cruz County three years ago to be closer to his children.

Earl "Rus" and Willa Dean were blessed to have three children, Earl "Wayne", Janet, and Craig. He loved and received great joy from his family. Earl "Rus" and Willa Dean had an adventurous life together. He was a small plane pilot and the family enjoyed many trips with him. Earl "Rus" and Willa Dean traveled the world and shared that love of travel with their children. He had a full, well-lived life with a loving mate by his side. The loss of his two sons, Wayne and Craig, took a huge emotional toll on him.

He is survived by his wife, Willa Dean Wyckoff of Watsonville; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Steve Wallace of Soquel; granddaughter, Jeana Wallace of San Diego; and grandson,

Jason Wallace of Duvall, WA. The family would like to thank the VA for their support and Hospice of Santa Cruz for the care they gave through his final days.

A memorial to honor Earl "Rus" will take place at Valley Heights Adult Community in Watsonville on Sunday, June 2 at 1:30 in the afternoon. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 24, 2019