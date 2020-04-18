|
Edna Mae Harrison Born as Edna Mae Harris on January 13, 1936, leaving this earth on April 14, 2020. Edna grew up in Monroe, Louisiana, and then migrated to San
Francisco, California, alongside her brother, Bobbie Brown. She graduated from Galileo High School and went on to become an 18 plus year veteran nurse at San Francisco General Hospital before she retired. She had three children,
Gregory, Gary, and Felicia. Edna later met and then married, Henry Harrison, who also had three children, Herman, Michael, and Carmen, becoming a big blended family. About 1986 they moved to Nice, California, modeling for the prestige social club "Ladies of the Lake" and later as a volunteer for Hospice Thrift Store for over 20 years.
She is survived by her remaining four children, Gary Polk, Herman Harrison, Michael Harrison, and Carmen Harrison; grandchildren, Marcus, Kesha, Nikki, Sparkle, Nathen, Ernest, Tandem,
Lena, Andrew, Vincent, and Martin; and her beloved many great, and great-great grandchildren. She will be remembered most by her beautiful smile, her devotion to her family, her amazing sense of style, and her ability to make any and
everyone feel welcomed.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Apr. 18, 2020