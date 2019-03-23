

Edward (Ed) L. Austin passed from this life on December 8th, 2018. He was born on June 10th, 1943 in Ukiah California to Earnest (Scrooge) and Betty Austin. Ed Graduated from Ukiah High school in 1961 before entering the Airforce where he served for 4 years. After serving his country, Ed began working for Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), where he spent the next 33 plus years. Ed is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie, children Darin Austin of Lakeport, Dena Kivirahk of Plano Texas, and Mandi Waite of Deland Florida, as well as 8 grandchildren, sister Kathy Graham of Ukiah, and a large extended family. He spent his spare time bowling, fishing, hunting, and gardening. Ed was well known for his tomatoes, even though he, himself wouldn't eat them. His family would like to invite you to celebrate his life on March 29th, 2019. Graveside services will be at 1PM at the Ukiah Cemetery, followed by a reception in the Spare Room at the Yokayo Bowl in Ukiah. For those who wish to attend, a no host dinner will be held at the Broiler Steak House around 5 pm.