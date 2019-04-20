Shatara Kai

Lawrence (Larry) Edward Gradek

Shatara Kai aka Lawrence (Larry) Edward Gradek died April 1st, 2019 at his home in Witter Springs, CA. He was born January 9, 1948 to Sophia Anastasia (Grys) and Edward John Gradek of Gustine, CA. Growing up, he was closest to his cousins Ed Grys and Bob and Bill Gradek. Kai was a graduate of Palo Alto HS in 1966 and completed his BS at San Jose State in 1970. He then went on to earn his Master's degree at University of WA in 1972. He held many jobs during his lifetime including: Director of Rainbow Lodge, McMinnville, OR; Veal Farmer, Amity, OR; Social Worker at Dammasch State Hospital, Wilsonville, OR; and his own counseling private practice in McMinnville, OR. He was married twice; his first marriage was to Linda (Queirolo) Redman and his second was to Jule (Utterberg) Gradek with whom he had one daughter, Anna.

Kai was a gifted man whose gardens always wowed those who were lucky enough to see them in person. He loved working with his hands and was willing to help anyone who needed it. He had a big heart, a passion for learning, and was always reading and researching this and that on "the net" as he called it. When he wasn't spending time with his daughter and her family in Oregon, he was on his motorcycle enjoying the warmth of the sun and long open roads. He even spent two years in Cozumel, MX enjoying the laid back lifestyle of the island.

His connections to God and Spirit are a key part of who Kai was. Those closest to him know that as he passed over he is ok and in a better place full of light and love.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sophia and Edward and leaves his daughter's family, Anna Gradek, Tramaine Payne and two grandsons Trayden and Paxon; stepchildren, Troy and Paige Petersen along with 4 additional grandchildren- Taylor, Cole, CJ and Zac.

His ashes will be spread in Witter Springs, CA at the family ranch on May 18th at 11am. Those wishing, but not able to attend, are asked to find a moment of peace and prayer at that time.

