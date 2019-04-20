Edward Rozier

Edward Rozier, 92 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 8, 2019.

Ed was born July 6, 1926, to William and Sadie Rozier in Culver City, CA. He attended Alexander Hamilton High School and left at 18 years old to serve in the Marine Corps during World War II. Ed was honorably discharged in August 1946, came home to complete his high school education, and graduated in January 1947.

He worked for the US Postal Service for 32 years. Ed moved his family to Lakeport in July 1966, continuing on as a postal clerk in the old Third Street Post Office until his retirement in 1981. Ed and his wife, Mary Jean, built and operated Colonial Mobile Village on Lakeshore Blvd. in Lakeport until they sold it in 1987.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jean Rozier. He is survived by his four children, Suzanne (Mike) Terry, Phillip Rozier, Donna (Bob) Doyle, and Alan (Linda) Rozier; his granddaughters, Amanda Banks, Megan Titus,

Kimberly Fingerle, Mary Laws, Joan Doyle, and Christina Thompson; and many great grandchildren.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Stanley and Sutter Lakeside Hospital for the care of our father during his illness.

At Ed's request, there will be no services. Our family will gather together in July, on his birthday, to celebrate his life. He will be greatly missed.

Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes

Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Apr. 20, 2019