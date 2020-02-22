Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357

Eileen Rasmussen


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Eileen Rasmussen

On Friday, January 31, 2020, Eileen Rasmussen passed away at the age of 95. Eileen was born in Yorkshire, England, on July 28, 1924, to John and Edith Bailes. After graduating High School, she enlisted in the British Royal Navy where she served as a submarine attack teacher. In 1949 she married Jack Rasmussen and together they raised one son. They moved to Nevada City, where Eileen worked for the Nevada City School District for 22 years. In 2000, she moved to Lake County, CA, to be closer to her grandchildren. She was an active volunteer in hospice and enjoyed oil painting.
Eileen is survived by her sister, Lorna, her four grandchildren, Kim, Kelly, Leslie and Reed, and her four great-grandchildren, Kori, Lily, Liam, and Madelyn. She is predeceased by her parents, sister, Edna, and son, Scott.
In her memory please make donations to Lakeport Hospice.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Of The Lakes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -