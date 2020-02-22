|
Eileen Rasmussen On Friday, January 31, 2020, Eileen Rasmussen passed away at the age of 95. Eileen was born in Yorkshire, England, on July 28, 1924, to John and Edith Bailes. After graduating High School, she enlisted in the British Royal Navy where she served as a submarine attack teacher. In 1949 she married Jack Rasmussen and together they raised one son. They moved to Nevada City, where Eileen worked for the Nevada City School District for 22 years. In 2000, she moved to Lake County, CA, to be closer to her grandchildren. She was an active volunteer in hospice and enjoyed oil painting.
Eileen is survived by her sister, Lorna, her four grandchildren, Kim, Kelly, Leslie and Reed, and her four great-grandchildren, Kori, Lily, Liam, and Madelyn. She is predeceased by her parents, sister, Edna, and son, Scott.
In her memory please make donations to Lakeport Hospice.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 22, 2020