Elaine Annette Werre After a long battle, Elaine Werre passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019, with loved ones by her side.
Elaine Annette Werre was born December 20, 1959, to parents Stanley and Grace Werre in Castro Valley, CA. Elaine had many fond memories of her childhood in the Bay Area and would share her stories frequently. After spending several years vacationing in the area, Elaine's parents decided to move their family to Lake County when Elaine was 14. Elaine spent the rest of her teenage years living with her parents in Lucerne. She helped her parents at their jewelry store and her aunt at her clothing store. She loved being on Clear Lake and would water ski every chance she got. Elaine graduated from Upper Lake High School in 1977. Elaine would eventually establish a career as an Escrow Officer and take on her most favorite job, being a mother and wife.
Elaine spent her adulthood taking care of her family, being a surrogate mother to many of her children's friends, cooking, laughing, singing, making memories, and enjoying her life with the ones she loved. Elaine was greeted in Heaven by her parents. She will be missed by many here on Earth including her husband, Raymond "Butch" Petray; brother, Jerald (Judy) Werre; daughter, Jamie
(Justin) Holt; sons, Jonathan Altheide, Nicholas Petray, and Jesse Petray; and her beloved grandchildren who were the lights of her life - Walker and Knox.
A service for Elaine will be announced at a
later date.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sept. 13, 2019