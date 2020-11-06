Eleanor Käthe (Renker) Lett

12/18/1931 – 9/13/2020



Our beloved mom, Ellie Lett, passed away at home on September 13, 2020. She was cherished by her family and many others whose lives she touched, and leavesbehind a legacy of love.Ellie was born in Salem, Ohio, to Alfred Robert Renker andGertrude Käthe Renker. During the depression her family moved toKelseyville, CA, where they remained.Ellie grew up in Kelseyville, graduating from Kelseyville Union High School in 1949. She lettered in volleyball and basketball. There she met her future husband, Fred Lett who played sports with her brothers, Dietmar and Alfred.After graduation she moved to San Francisco where she received her Beautician License.In 1952 she and Fred were the first couple to marry in the new sanctuary at the Kelseyville Presbyterian Church. After their wedding they moved to Long Beach, CA, where Fred was stationed with the Navy. In 1954 their daughter Cynthia was born, followed by Tamara in 1956, and David in 1958. Mom loved children—they were her passion, and as her children went off to school she took care of other people's children in her home. They remained in Lakewood for many years, joining Geneva Presbyterian church. Ellie served as a Deacon, on the PTA board, and as a leader for Campfire Girls and Cub Scouts.In the 1970s she returned to school and received her Early Childhood Education credential and became a pre-school teacher. After a few years she went on to receive her certification to become a preschool director. She was the Director of Our Savior Lutheran Pre-school in Long Beach for 12 years. During this time she mentored teachers and made lifelong friends. She influenced the lives of many children with her kindness, patience and delight in learning.In 1988 she and Fred moved back to Kelseyville to live in the family home. She loved Kelseyville, especially her daffodils, walnut orchard, creek, and fields of wildflowers. She loved "her" Mt. Konocti, forever marveling at its beauty. During this time she became the Director of the Lower Lake Head Start program where she taught for many years, making new friends.Mom delighted in her nine grandchildren and instituted an annual "Cousin's Camp". The grandchildren came for a week every year to stay with grandma and grandpa and formed life-long friendships. This was mom's particular gift, she loved children, fostering kindness, and welcoming everyone.She was predeceased in death by her parents and her husband of 61 years, Fred. She is survived by her brothers, Dietmar Renker (Lois) and Alfred Renker; her children, Cynthia Smalanskas (Bill), Tamara Lett (Marilee), and David Lett. She is lovingly remembered by her nine grandchildren and their partners and spouses and her many nieces and nephews. She was delighted to have the gift of two great grandchildren in these past few years.Mom believed in inclusivity. She saw beauty in each person and reached out to many in need. She lived according to her values as a woman of deep faith. She cared for her community and continued volunteering at the food bank, helping out at the church rummage sale and making flower arrangements as long as she was able. She will be missed on a daily basis by her family and others whose lives she graced.We hope to hold a memorial service next year. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Kelseyville Presbyterian Church or the Kelseyville Food Bank.