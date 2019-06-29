Eleanor "Elle" Powell Harr

Eleanor "Elle" Powell Harr passed away on June 25, 2019, with her husband, Richard Harr, by her side.

Elle was born to Jean Henry and John Powell in Amarillo, TX, on November 8, 1943. She graduated from Northwest Texas State School of Nursing as a registered nurse after state boards.

After moving to California in the early 1960s, she worked in doctors' offices, hospitals (as a charge and head nurse), then worked for the County of Lake as a jail nurse, and finished her career with the Health Department in family health. She was also a member of the first class in the U.C. Davis nursing practitioner (F.N.P.) program.

She leaves behind her husband, Richard; brother, Tom Griffin of Amarillo, TX; stepson,

Michael C. Harr; stepdaughter, Theresa Ann Harr Gage of Sacramento, CA; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, co-workers, and very dear friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. to Noon at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary in Lakeport. Graveside Funeral Service at 1 p.m. to follow at Kelseyville Cemetery.

Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 29, 2019