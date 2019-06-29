Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Harr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Powell Harr


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Eleanor "Elle" Powell Harr

Eleanor "Elle" Powell Harr passed away on June 25, 2019, with her husband, Richard Harr, by her side.
Elle was born to Jean Henry and John Powell in Amarillo, TX, on November 8, 1943. She graduated from Northwest Texas State School of Nursing as a registered nurse after state boards.
After moving to California in the early 1960s, she worked in doctors' offices, hospitals (as a charge and head nurse), then worked for the County of Lake as a jail nurse, and finished her career with the Health Department in family health. She was also a member of the first class in the U.C. Davis nursing practitioner (F.N.P.) program.
She leaves behind her husband, Richard; brother, Tom Griffin of Amarillo, TX; stepson,
Michael C. Harr; stepdaughter, Theresa Ann Harr Gage of Sacramento, CA; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, co-workers, and very dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. to Noon at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary in Lakeport. Graveside Funeral Service at 1 p.m. to follow at Kelseyville Cemetery.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary visit chapelofthelakes.com, or call (707) 263-0357 or 994-5611.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Of The Lakes
Download Now