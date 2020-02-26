Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Empire Mortuary Services Inc
950 Waugh Ln Ste A
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-6711
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Teresa's Church
30 Mandalay Road
Oakland, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Berry


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Elizabeth Marie Berry

Elizabeth was born August 13, 1961, in Novato, CA, to William and Lora Lee Berry. She passed suddenly on February 5, 2020, in Concord, CA.
Liz, as she was fondly known to her friends and family, graduated from Clear Lake High School in Lakeport, CA, in 1979. She attended Santa Rosa Junior College and San Francisco State University, graduating in 1983 with a
degree in Psychology.
Liz loved to travel and made friends easily wherever she went. She also loved to laugh, and her happiest moments were spent with her three sons.
Liz will be dearly missed by her sons, Matthew, Justin and Harrison Mercier, of Oakland, CA; mother, Lora Lee Berry of Ukiah, CA; sister, Kathleen McClure (Dennis) of Ukiah, CA; brother, Michael Berry (Denise) of Marana, AZ; several nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, William.
Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 30 Mandalay Road, Oakland, CA. Arrangements by Empire Mortuary of Ukiah, CA, with interment in Hartley Cemetery in Lakeport, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Liz's favorite charities: SPCA or the National Alliance on Mental Illness were important to her.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Empire Mortuary Services Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -