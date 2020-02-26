|
|
Elizabeth Marie Berry Elizabeth was born August 13, 1961, in Novato, CA, to William and Lora Lee Berry. She passed suddenly on February 5, 2020, in Concord, CA.
Liz, as she was fondly known to her friends and family, graduated from Clear Lake High School in Lakeport, CA, in 1979. She attended Santa Rosa Junior College and San Francisco State University, graduating in 1983 with a
degree in Psychology.
Liz loved to travel and made friends easily wherever she went. She also loved to laugh, and her happiest moments were spent with her three sons.
Liz will be dearly missed by her sons, Matthew, Justin and Harrison Mercier, of Oakland, CA; mother, Lora Lee Berry of Ukiah, CA; sister, Kathleen McClure (Dennis) of Ukiah, CA; brother, Michael Berry (Denise) of Marana, AZ; several nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, William.
Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 30 Mandalay Road, Oakland, CA. Arrangements by Empire Mortuary of Ukiah, CA, with interment in Hartley Cemetery in Lakeport, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Liz's favorite charities: SPCA or the National Alliance on Mental Illness were important to her.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 26, 2020