Memorial Service ~ April 6th, 2019 at 1 p.m. ~ Assembly of God ~ Clearlake

~ Beloved Ernest Eugene Massingill, aka Dusty, on March 22nd, 2019, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ! ~ His pain and struggles he will carry no more.

Ernest was born in San Pablo, California, on July 19, 1958, he is preceded in death by his father, Arthur "Tex" Massingill, and survived by his loving mother, Claire House. Dust is also survived by his beloved family, Mary Kay Massingill, son, Dustin

Tobias Massingill, grandchildren, Morgan and

Dietrich Eugene Massingill; step children, Mathew Huffman; grandchildren, Sophia and Ava Huffman, Michael and Annabel Huffman, grandchildren, Isaac, Jaylen (James) Marcus and Michael Huffman, Melissa Huffman Bolla and Luke Bolla (son in law), grandchildren, Austin Huckabay and Cash Bolla; brother, Christopher and Teresa Massingill, nephew, Thomas Massingill; niece, Holly (Massingill) Garcia; Tailore Eipe and Tonie DeLange; mother in law, Charlene Goodrich; sisters in law, Jeanne Triacca, Amy Ward, Meggie Hatch, and Andree Audetat'; brother in law, Mark and Sheri Goodrich; nephews, Danny Ward and Craig Triacca; nieces, Katy (Triacca) and Ryan

Martinez, Jessica (Matthews) and Michael Rhodes, Sara Matthews and Sheri Ward, many great nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Jessie Boyd aka Sons of Thunder.

To his brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus, when you think of Dust remember his love of the Gaither Gospel Music, "Loving God, Loving Each Other." For those that called him beloved, he was our MacGyver, Millwright, Mechanic, Machinist, Welder, Gunners Mate, the Homework King, an excellent marksman in his scouting days, he had a beautiful voice for those of us who had the privilege to hear him sing, with his whole heart! Dust loved fast cars, fast motorcycles, and fast boats. He didn't always play by the rules. Since he was 14, he was never without his motorcycle license, which he was very proud of. His love of all types of music will be forever engraved upon our hearts. Above all of this, those of us that were blessed to have him help us with understanding Jesus, and His great love for us, and for teaching families to pray together. Part of his motto; "Love those that need loving and help those that need helping." These will be the things we remember and honor! He is with his Maker!

