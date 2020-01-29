|
Esperanza M. Chavez Esperanza, 90, was born in Avalon, California, and passed at her home in Lakeport with family by her side. She was a Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
March 3, 1929 - January 27, 2020
Esperanza was a strong, beautiful, resilient, woman, and a blessing to us all.
She will be cherished forever in our hearts.
