Ethel May Bean

Ethel passed at home January 30, 2019, with her husband and family members by her side.

Born October 28, 1932, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to parents Robert E. and Alice M. Thompson. She was the second of three children. In 1938 her family moved to New Mexico and assisted in the construction of Conchas Dam. At the completion of the dam they headed west and settled in Bakersfield, CA, where her father worked as a building contractor and her mother in a dry cleaners. Ethel studied and played the string base starting in grade school until just last May. She played in symphonies in Bakersfield and L.A. and was in the musicians' union. After high school graduation in 1950, Ethel worked three years for S.A. Camp Farming. On June 11, 1955, she graduated from Bakersfield J.C. The next afternoon she married her husband, Gil, of 63 years. Gil's work as a feedlot manager, and later as a heavy construction superintendant, took them from Kern County, to L.A., the South Bay and Sonoma County, where they raised their four children.

Ethel returned to college and earned her BA at SSU in 1977 and MS in counseling psychology at Dominican University in 1980. She worked as an academic counselor and instructor at Santa Rosa J.C. from 1980 until 1995. In the spring of 1996 Ethel and Gil sold their home to retire in Lake County where they built their dream home just west of Lakeport. Ethel worshiped and served in committees at United Christian Parish. She joined the local Women's Club and became its vice president. She taught and lead journaling groups. She enjoyed playing her string base in her band, Salt and Pepper, as well as her Church Band.

Ethel is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Honor. She is survived by her husband,

Gilbert A. Bean Jr.; her brother, Bob; children,

Larry, Gilbert, Allison and Brenda; her grandchildren, James, Ashley, Michael, Samantha, David, Deanna, Mitchel and Grace; and great-grandchild, Aurora.

Ethel's memorial service will be held March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., at United Christian Parish, 745 N. Brush St., Lakeport, CA. 95453. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary