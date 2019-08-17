Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries

Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
United Christian Parish
Lakeport, CA
Evelyn Ruth Shannon


1925 - 2019
Evelyn Ruth Shannon

Evelyn Ruth Shannon was born 93 years ago in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 21, 1925, and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 3, 2019, in Lakeport, CA, joining her husband, Leonard Shannon, Sr. and two sons, Leonard Shannon, Jr. and James Shannon, in heaven. Evelyn's parents moved to Redwood City, CA, in the 1930s. In 1953 Evelyn met the love of her life, Leonard
Shannon, Sr. Leonard and Evelyn were married May 29, 1953, and together raised three children - Leonard Shannon, Jr., Colleen Shannon (Milani) and James Shannon.
Evelyn was a loving, caring mother and wife. Evelyn and Leonard enjoyed yearly family camping trip to Yosemite. Evelyn loved quilting and baking, and she is especially remembered for her famous scones.
Throughout her life, Evelyn had a deep faith in Jesus and she started each day with a prayer from her Unity Daily Word for many years. In recent years, Evelyn enjoyed the simplicity of relaxing in her daughter's backyard with family. She volunteered at Sutter hospital and Lakeport Hospice Thrift shop and loved meeting with her friends for coffee. Her smile, quick wit, and love of life will be missed by all.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter Colleen (Jim) Milani; grandchildren, Brendan (Jenny) Cooney; Sarah Frace and Rachel Milani; great-grandchildren, Emily and Aidan Cooney, and
Steven and Andrew Frace, who all lovingly referred to their great gramma as Gigi.
A Memorial Service for Evelyn will be held
Saturday, August 24, at United Christian Parish in Lakeport at 10:30 a.m.
Visit chapelofthelakes.com to read a tribute to Evelyn's life.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 17, 2019
