Floyd E. Saderlund A native of Kelseyville, left us on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Floyd Elvin Saderlund was born October 23, 1930, to Elvin and Louise (Rentsch) Saderlund, also both Lake County natives. Floyd was raised in Kelseyville on the farm his mother's father, Ernest Rentsch, settled in the early 1900s. Floyd was a graduate of Kelseyville High School, class of 1948. On October 1, 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving until July 27, 1954, during the Korean War. After the service he worked for Bank of America and then farmed on the family farm until retiring. Floyd was a life member of the Lions Club, serving as a club president in the Kelseyville, Isleton and Fortuna clubs during his years employed by Bank of America. Floyd also enjoyed his many years of hunting on mainly the family hunting property.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Betty Saderlund; daughters, Marilyn and Susan "Tami"; sons, Floyd Jr. "Skip" (Mariani) and Kenneth "Ken"; stepdaughter, Diane Watson; stepson, Robert Watson; four granddaughters; one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson. Floyd is predeceased by his sister, Floraine Chalk, and daughter, Linda Rice.
Graveside Memorial Service will be held at Kelseyville Cemetery on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. A reception honoring Floyd's life will take place at the Kelseyville American Legion Hall on 2nd Street and Gaddy Lane immediately following the service. Please bring your best potluck dish and memories to share. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kelseyville Legion Post 194, P.O. Box 411, Kelseyville, CA 95451 or the California-Nevada Lions Eye Foundation, P.O. Box 7999, San Francisco, CA 94120 are preferred.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 5, 2019