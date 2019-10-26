|
|
|
Floyd E. Saderlund Graveside Memorial Service: Kelseyville Cemetery on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 1 p.m.
Reception immediately following at the Kelseyville American Legion Hall, 2nd St. and Gaddy. Please bring your best potluck dish and memories to share. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kelseyville Legion Post 194 or the California-Nevada Lions Eye Foundation are preferred.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary (707)263-0357, 994-5611 visit:chapelofthelakes.com
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 26, 2019