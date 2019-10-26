Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Saderlund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Saderlund

Send Flowers
Floyd Saderlund Obituary

Floyd E. Saderlund

Graveside Memorial Service: Kelseyville Cemetery on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 1 p.m.
Reception immediately following at the Kelseyville American Legion Hall, 2nd St. and Gaddy. Please bring your best potluck dish and memories to share. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kelseyville Legion Post 194 or the California-Nevada Lions Eye Foundation are preferred.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary (707)263-0357, 994-5611 visit:chapelofthelakes.com
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.