Frank Barrientos Martinez

On Friday, March 8th, 2019, Frank Barrientos Martinez, husband and father to three children, passed away suddenly at the age of 66. He passed at his home in Kelseyville, CA.

Frank was born

October 20, 1952, in Mountain View, CA. He is joining his parents, Frank Sr. and Herminia Martinez, and beloved nephew, Michael

Martinez, in peaceful rest. He is survived by his wife, Candace Martinez; brother, Ernie

Martinez; half-brother, Boney Alarcon; son, Frank Martinez; daughters, Christina Martinez and Andrea Rangel; granddaughter, Candace Rangel; niece, Melanie Martinez; and sister-in-law Jill Martinez.

"All men die. Not all men live." Frank Martinez lived fully and without hesitation. He was a natural leader, magnetic and enigmatic. His music as a drummer and his motorcycles were a catalyst for many of the friendships he formed. The open garage door signaled an open home for his friends and soon to be friends. He was unfailingly loyal and inspired loyalty from the many he welcomed into his family. Among his loved ones, there is a thread of authenticity, a trait Frank had and appreciated in his nearest. Frank will continue to be the person who brought so many of us together.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 9 a.m, at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary in Mountain View, CA, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Scottish Rite Foundation in San Jose at 1 p.m. Per Frank's wishes, there will be no public viewing. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary