Gary Steven Ungewitter A loving Husband, Pops, Dad, Papa Witter, and true friend to all who knew him, Gary Steven Ungewitter, 68, passed away at home on September 20, 2019, after losing his battle with cancer.
Gary was born on
August 14, 1951, in Lakeport, California, to William and Martha Ungewitter and spent the remainder of his life in Kelseyville.
In 1995 Gary met the love of his life, Valerie, while working at Gard Street School and married her two years later.
Gary leaves behind his wife, Valerie; son,
Steven; adopted daughter, Heather (Tate); step-son, Thomas (Maggie); grandchildren, Cyrus and Bella; along with lifelong friends Barry, Bill, Brian, Charlie, and Leroy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Lake County or the Kelseyville Fire
Department who lovingly cared for him.
Celebration of Life will be held at Kelseyville Lions Club, November 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. Please bring your memories to share with his family.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sept. 28, 2019