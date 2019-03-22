George Edward Sweat

George Edward Sweat, 87, passed away March 18, 2019, at his home in Middletown, CA. He was born July 10, 1931, to

Henry and Nettie Sweat in Hartshorne, OK. George proudly served his country in the Navy from 1949 to 1953.

George made Lake County his home for 55 years. He owned the Union 76 Station in Middletown, CA, for 20 years. He worked in Middletown as a barber in 1960s and 1970s and was also a machinist for Jacuzzi in the 1960s.

He was a Master Mason (50 years) and was very involved in the community as a boy/cub scout leader, a sports coach, Demolay youth organizations, and served as a chairman of SLCFD from 1984-1992.

George is survived by ex-wife, Meriel Medrano of Middletown, CA; daughter, Kari Donley of Middletown, CA; sister, Thelma Brixey of Bakersfield, CA; brother, J N Sweat of Bakersfield, CA; two grandchildren, and four great–grandchildren.

George will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

