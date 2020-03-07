|
Gerald James Mohl Gerald James Mohl passed away on February 28, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer. Gerald was born on July 15, 1945, in Beulah, North Dakota, to Lorraine and Howard Mohl. He grew up in Glendive, Montana, and after high school, he served four years in the United States Navy as a radar man on the aircraft carrier, the USS Wasp.
During his service time, Gerald married Patricia Martin and they spent 55 wonderful years together. In 1974, he earned his Forestry degree from Humboldt State University in Arcata, CA, and served with the U.S. Forest Service for the next 32 years in various locations in Montana and California. Gerry and Tricia have spent the last 42 years of his life here in Lakeport, CA. In retirement he had been active with the Elks, volunteering in many capacities, the Buckingham Golf and Country Club as a lifetime member, various Veteran groups, and helped feed the needy at First Lutheran Church in Lucerne.
In addition to his loving wife, Gerald is survived by his sons, David Mohl and Dane (Ilya) Mohl; grandson, Kai Mohl; step-granddaughter, Nevaeh Lopez; step-grandsons, Brian and
David Smith; sisters, Sandy (Larry) Martin-Hill, and Debbie (Richard) Uhrich; and brother, Dennis (Gale) Mohl, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Gerald will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. His favorite saying was "Life is short, but wide" and his life was truly wide. He was an accomplished long distance runner and cyclist, and his hobbies included wood working and flying his Cessna 182.
Graveside Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at Hartley Cemetery - Veterans' Circle on March 21, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. A gathering of friends and family will be held directly after the service at the Elks Lodge in Lakeport. Donations in his memory can be made to either the Military Funeral Honor Team, PO Box 1365, Kelseyville, CA 95451, the Lakeport Fire Dept., or First Lutheran Church, PO Box 458, Lucerne, CA 95458.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 7, 2020