Gloria Venita Bennett - Poindexter June 17, 1953 - May 26, 2020



Gloria will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Kimberly Vargas (Macario Vargas) and Danielle Keeffe (Ryan Scarrott); her grandchildren, Kyle Young, Karina, Antonio, and Eliana Vargas and Ryan Jr; her ex-husband, James Cooper; and siblings, Barbra, Rose and David.Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or chapelofthelakes.com