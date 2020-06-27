Grant Carr Murray Jr.
Grant is survived by his sons, Michael Murray from Idaho, and Richard (Skip) Murray and wife,
Michele from Ukiah; daughters, Pam Murray-Joslin and husband, Frank from Idaho, and Susan Malinski and husband, Tom from Colorado; grandchildren, Kevin, Jason, Lila Rose, Annika, Kadilyn, Richard, Andrea, Jennifer, Vincent, Tonya, Sara, Misty, and Shane, and numerous great grandchildren.
Grant is predeceased by his parents, Grant and Lucia Murray; sons, Ronnie Murray, Bobby Murray and William Murray.
Graveside Services will be held at Russian
River Cemetery in Ukiah, July 2, 2020, at 9 a.m.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or chapelofthelakes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jun. 27, 2020.