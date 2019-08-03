|
Harold Dean Thompson Harold Thompson, was born September 26, 1927, and left this world on July 20, 2019. Smith Center was his birthplace and Concordia, Kansas, was his home until he joined the navy at the age of 17.
He served in the Philippine liberation and the
Japan occupation. When moored in Oklahoma he discovered that his older brother "Rick" was moored next to his ship. They had not seen each other since they enlisted. Much merriment ensued!
After discharge he worked in aviation at Boeing in Wichita, Kansas, and American Airlines in Southern California. He then got his license in barbering and moved to Lake County. He owned his barbering shop in Nice until his retirement. His love of fishing led him to Albion on the coast below Fort Bragg. There he made lasting friends, especially Gene and Alice Frazel. Great camping, great fishing and wonderful friends. It was then, when in Lakeport, he met his wife to be, Maxine. They spent many years traveling the 48, Canada and Mexico. He leaves behind his loving wife,
Maxine, a son and daughter in Kansas, and four stepchildren. At his request there will be no services.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 3, 2019