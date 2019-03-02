Harold H. Haas

Harold Herbert Haas, age 99, passed away peacefully at his Scotts Valley residence on February 13, 2019. Harold was born in Lakeport, California, to Andrew and Alice Haas on May 12, 1919. Harold, the youngest of four children, was born at the Haas family residence on 3rd Street.

Harold was a life-long resident of Lakeport. He was a proud member of the Clear Lake High School class of 1938 where he played a variety of sports such as football, baseball, basketball, swimming and track; he held the school record for pole vault for 30 years. Harold served in the Army during World War II between the years of 1942 and 1946, where he obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant.

After returning to Lakeport, Harold worked alongside his father at the family shoe repair business in Lakeport. His interest soon turned to agriculture and Harold spent the next 30 years as a pear grower. He enjoyed all parts of being a pear grower, from the pruning, to the harvest. Growing pears occupied a special place in Harold's heart, and the years involved with the pears were some of the most rewarding years of his life. The last ten years of Harold's working career was at the Lakeport Unified School District in the maintenance department.

In 1958, Harold and Gaye Burnett married; a union lasting for 60 years. Family was most important to Harold and he always put family first. Every morning, Harold began his day with a cup of coffee, the Record Bee and a cookie. He had a way with animals and those needing homes, always seemed to find him. Harold always had a bountiful vegetable garden and enjoyed the cool summer mornings and evenings in the garden. Harold was an avid deer hunter and spent much of his free time hunting in the Cow Mountain area, with the occasional out of state hunting trips with good friends.

Harold was a lifelong member of the Lakeport Methodist Church which in later years became the United Christian Parish. His faith was always an important part of him and remained with him through his entire life.

Harold is survived by his wife, Gaye Haas of Lakeport; son, Pat Haas of Lakeport; son, Timothy Haas of Lakeport; daughter, Penny Haas of Little River; and five grand-children. Harold was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Haas; mother, Alice Haas; brother, Mervin Haas; sisters, Eleanor Hoffman and Marion Jackson; daughter, Sandy Haas; and son, Mike Haas.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the United Christian Parish at 11 a.m. The United Christian Parish is located at 745 N. Brush St., Lakeport. All are invited. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary