Helen Ann (Jarosz) Bacin Helen Bacin was born 97 years ago in Springfield, Massachusetts, and passed away on June 28, 2019, in Redding, California. She was raised in a loving family with eight siblings and was the last surviving member of the family of Jan and
Stefania Jarosz. Helen lived a full life, being involved in sports, especially softball, during her teen years. In high school she worked in the Springfield Library, being an avid reader.
After graduating from high school, she was offered a job with the phone company as a telephone operator. In 1946, the telephone company had a sudden need for long-distance operators in the Hollywood, California office due to expanded telephone services and the growing movie industry. She turned in her mink coat that was on lay-away and moved to Los Angeles with her new husband, Bill Bacin. During her work in Los Angeles as a long distance operator she had the opportunity to place calls with the likes of Howard Hughes, Henry Kaiser, and many other prominent dignitaries in the area. In 1952, she left the phone company to start a family. Helen and Bill settled in the Orange County town of Orange in 1955. They raised three wonderful boys, William, Robert, and James. In 1972, Helen and Bill Bacin separated and Helen continued to raise the boys on her own. She was both mother and father to the boys, taking them to the beach, zoo, helping with their paper routes, and so much more.
William joined the Navy in 1971 and afterwards became an Electronics Technician with the Postal Service. In 1973, Robert went to college in Northern California, majoring in Forestry Science. James received a degree in journalism and followed that up with a degree in law. In 1974, Helen met Bill Bethke and in 1978 Bill retired. Helen and Bill retired to rural Lake County and settled in the rural community of Kelseyville on the shores of Clear Lake. They spent many years enjoying the small communities of Kelseyville and Lakeport where Helen was active in the Red Hat Ladies and enjoyed a great circle of friends. Helen and Bill traveled around the country by car and camper-van for many years. Helen and her son, William, made many fun filled train trips around the country and Canada. Helen was fortunate to visit all 50 states, and all of the provinces in Canada and Mexico. In 2012, Bill passed away and Helen moved into an apartment in nearby Lakeport. Three years later, at the age of 93, she moved near her son, William, in Redding to a senior living apartment. Helen enjoyed her days of crossword and jigsaw puzzles until weeks before her passing on June 28. Helen is survived by her son, William (Ann); son, Robert (grandsons, Jacob and Lucas); and son, James (Wendy) (grandsons, John and James).
Helen will be laid to rest next to her siblings and parents in Chicopee, Massachusetts, (near Springfield) at Saint Stanislaus Church on August 10, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 3, 2019