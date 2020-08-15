1/1
Helen Beilsten
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Beilsten, age 98, born 1922, passed away August 7,2020. She was the beloved wife of Harry Beilsten for 70 years, and cherished mother of daughters, Susan Branston, Debbie Vayder, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She loved music, singing, painting, nature, ranching, traveling and built 14 homes. She moved, staying in Lake County in 1962 from Los Angeles. Her beautiful soul stayed positive throughout her life saying:" Don't you think the Lord will take care of us? Go with God everyday, live the joy in your life now." We all love you forever, be seeing you again in Heaven.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Record-Bee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved