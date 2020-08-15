

Helen Beilsten, age 98, born 1922, passed away August 7,2020. She was the beloved wife of Harry Beilsten for 70 years, and cherished mother of daughters, Susan Branston, Debbie Vayder, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She loved music, singing, painting, nature, ranching, traveling and built 14 homes. She moved, staying in Lake County in 1962 from Los Angeles. Her beautiful soul stayed positive throughout her life saying:" Don't you think the Lord will take care of us? Go with God everyday, live the joy in your life now." We all love you forever, be seeing you again in Heaven.



