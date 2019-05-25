Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Robinson Rancheria Gymnasium
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Robinson Rancheria Cemetery
Henry D. Krukoff
March 24, 1940 - May 22, 2019

Henry passed away after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Nikolski, Alaska, the son of Daniel and Zina Krukoff.
Henry was a survivor of the WWII Japanese Concentration Camp. He met his loving wife of 56 years, Freeda Maye, in Oakland and together they moved back to Alaska where he was a welder by trade and worked on the Alaskan Pipeline. Later he had his own business, Kru's Cleaning.
Henry had a passion for his dogs, he was an avid dancer and enjoyed family nights - Chinese dinner and a movie afterwards. One of his favorite pastimes was playing at the casino.
Henry leaves behind his wife, Freeda Maye Krukoff; daughter, Colleen (Gary) Pete; sons, Douglas (Susie) Duncan and Kyle (Jackie) Crandell; 20 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded by his sons, Dwayne (Jimmy John) Duncan and LaVerne Duncan.
Visitation will start at his home in Nice on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. until Friday morning, June 1, 2019, when he will be moved over to Robinson Rancheria Gymnasium for Funeral Services starting at 10 a.m., final viewing from 12 to 1 p.m. with burial at Robinson Rancheria Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 25, 2019
