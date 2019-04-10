Henry Edward Marschall Jr.

Henry Edward Marschall Jr., 78 years young, passed peacefully in the presence of family on April 7, 2019, at a local care center, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

He leaves behind daughter, Jessica Gordon and grandson, Hunter Gordon of Idaho;

sister, Nancy (Alden) Cleveland of Idaho;

sister, Maxine (Juan) Dominguez of Lakeport; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

"Hank" as he was known to most, was born November 4, 1940, to Henry and Josephine Marschall in Upper Lake, CA. He was a graduate of Clearlake High School and played football. He served in the U.S. Airforce and received honorable discharge to come home to help on the Marshcall dairy when his father passed away.

He was a mechanic by trade, a rancher by heart. He loved the outdoors; was an avid member of the NRA, The Rod and Gun Club and a member of the Lake County Sheriffs Posse with search and rescue.

We will forever carry his memory in our hearts. Per his request, no services will be held.

