Irene Gonzales
1925 - 2020
Irene Gonzales was born February 19, 1925, in Lafayette, CO. Daughter to Patricio and Eugenia Herrera. Sister to Eva, Isabel and Della. Wife to Thomas Gonzales, and mother to James, Thomas, Kenneth and David. Grandmother to eight grandchildren and great-grandmother to nine great-grandchildren .
Irene moved from Daly City, CA, with her husband to Lake County in 1974. She worked at Sprouse-Reitz, was an active member at St. Mary Immaculate Church and volunteered at the Lakeport Senior Center. She lived a peaceful and
happy life out on her property in Scotts
Valley, which is where she entered into eternal rest on June 21, 2020.
Irene is survived by her son, Kenneth; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or chapelofthelakes.com.

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
