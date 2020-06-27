Irene Gonzales
Irene moved from Daly City, CA, with her husband to Lake County in 1974. She worked at Sprouse-Reitz, was an active member at St. Mary Immaculate Church and volunteered at the Lakeport Senior Center. She lived a peaceful and
happy life out on her property in Scotts
Valley, which is where she entered into eternal rest on June 21, 2020.
Irene is survived by her son, Kenneth; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jun. 27, 2020.