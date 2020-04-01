|
Jack Andrew Dempsey Jack Andrew Dempsey, 41, of Nice, CA, passed away unexpectedly last Saturday.
October 14, 1978 - March 21, 2020
Jack was born October 14, 1978, in Truckee, CA, to Jack and Rebecca "Becky" Dempsey.
Jack attended Washoe High School for four years, graduating in 1997. Shortly thereafter, Jack began his career as a cook. When he moved to Lake County in 2000 to be closer to his parents, he continued on his career path, cooking at Robinson Rancheria Resort & Casino and later Running Creek Casino. Jack also helped his parents in their restaurant, The Evening Rose Cafe in Nice. Jack enjoyed spending most of his free time participating in his favorite hobbies, fishing and visiting the gun range with his family.
Jack is survived by his parents; his fiancé, Caty Delk; his 3-year-old son, Dylon Dempsey; and his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Billie Jo
Dempsey; all of Nice, CA; he is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Travis Sevedge of Surprise, AZ. Jack also leaves behind five nieces; five nephews; one great-niece; and one great-nephew.
The family is grieving Jack's loss in private due to the current Shelter in Place Orders, a future service will not be scheduled. They are asking that memorial contributions be made to the savings account that has been set up for his 3-year-old son at Community First Credit Union in Lakeport.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Apr. 1, 2020