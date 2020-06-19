

















Jack Darwin Daniels



Jack Darwin Daniels passed away on June 10, 2020, at the age of 86. Jack was born in Iowa to Robert and Pearl Daniels on October 9, 1933. He is predeceased by eight siblings and survived by his loving sister Agnes. He grew up in Filer, Idaho, before moving with his family to California in his teen years. He served honorably in the Army from 1953 – 1955.Shortly after leaving the service, he married the love of his life, Frances Jean Wilks, who preceded him in death in 2014, just shy of 59 years of marriage. They never ever went to bed without a kiss goodnight in all those years. While living in Fremont, CA, he worked for 37 years as a carpenter throughout the Bay Area. After retirement in 1992, small town life called them to Kelseyville, CA. He loved it there! He was so blessed with many long-lasting friendships over his lifetime.Jack was a wonderful father to his son Larry, daughter-in-law Cathy, and his daughter Laurie. He loved his grandchildren, Robin and Bradley, very much and enjoyed the time he was able to spend with them. He will be sorely missed by all of us.