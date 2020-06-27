Jacquelyn "Jackie" C. Barnette
July 13, 1937 - June 15, 2020
Karen Furlong; daughters, Debra Talton and Wendy Brown; and stepson, John Barnette Jr. She has eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Ramsey; and step-children, Laura Barnette, and Christopher Barnette.
Jackie lived in Nice, CA, for 44 years. She worked at a variety of jobs and was active in many local organizations, but she preferred to spend her time at family gatherings, camping, boating, and traveling, or working on her many craft projects. Her extended family and her dogs were her most important treasures.
Our family would like to thank the incredible staff members of Lakeport Post Acute and Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary for their wonderful care during this difficult time. The family requests donations be made to Hospice Services of Lake County 1862 Parallel Drive, Lakeport, CA 95453.
Services will be held at a later date To Be
Announced.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jun. 27, 2020.