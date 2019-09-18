Home

James A. Craig
Sunrise 06/29/1944 - Sunset 09/07/2019
Born in Dayton, Ohio
Resided in Clearlake Oaks, California

James is preceded in death by his parents,
Robert and Mary Craig, his first wife, Linda Craig, and oldest brother,
Richard Craig.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Carleen Craig; his daughters, Rana Worley, and
Jennifer Moran and son in law, Felix Moran; his stepchildren, Raymond Garnett, Leland Garnett and Constance Brockenborough; and his closest brother, Eddie Craig of Medway, Ohio. James served his country for eight years in the Navy, and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a man of many traits. He was a loving husband, caring father, father in law, and stepfather. He was a proud PAPA to his grandchildren, step-grand and great grandchildren, a wonderful brother, brother in law, uncle, godfather and friend to many... He was an Amazing Man! Without his laughter, smile and his humor, his presence will be missed.
Daddy, May you rest with your loved ones, watch and smile down on us often.
Memorial Service will be held at B&B Cocktail on Old Hwy 53 in Clearlake, on October 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. Please bring a dish to share.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sept. 18, 2019
Remember
