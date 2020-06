James Coppa



James was a loving father, papa, son, brother, uncle and friend. He passed away peacefully June 9, 2020. He leaves behind his five children,Jennifer, Cora, James, Andrea and Laura; as well as his eight grandchildren, Kira, Maycie Rae, Mason, Morgan, Payton, Audrey, Joel and Baby James. He was a God fearing man who will be greatly missed by many.Full obituary-chapelofthelakes.com Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or chapelofthelakes.com