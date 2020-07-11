James Coppa
May 25, 1950 – June 9, 2020
Loving husband, father, papa, brother, son,
uncle and friend.
James is survived by his five children, eight grandchildren, two brothers, sister, ex-wife, mother-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
James was born to Frank and Evelyn Coppa. He was raised in the Pinole Valley and enjoyed hunting and playing baseball and softball. He met his wife of 20 years and mother of his five children at a softball tournament in 1976. James moved to Lake County in the 80s. He was a James of many trades but the most fulfilling and longest lasting job he had was as head janitor at the Riviera elementary school. There as "Mr. Coppa" he impacted many lives during his tenure of over 20 years. In retirement his joy stemmed from his family, especially his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
