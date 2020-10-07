James Crenshaw



Jim "Coach" Crenshaw, 53, of Lake County, died peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, in his sleep while at home, due to complications from heart disease.Born September 12, 1967, in San Francisco to Rene Ferez and AliceSlyder, the youngest of five children. He was raised for the majority of his childhood in Guerneville. Many fond memories at Candlestick Park lead Jim to become a passionate athlete his entire scholastic career, playing and being successful in multiple sports. Jim graduated in 1984 from High School. After this, he enlisted into the United States Armed Forces and served from '86-'91 as a Signal Corps Officer. Crenshaw was stationed in Germany as an I.T. Specialist in charge of communications. While there, he witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall. Joined during his service was his wife, Rebecca Davis. They shared 11 years of marriage before separating and had three children together: Erica, Michael, and Kevin. After being honorably discharged from the military, Jim moved back to Sonoma County, where he met his bride of 26 years, Sherrie Crenshaw. A marriage that went on to expand the family by five children: Amber, Breauna, Camilee, Isabella, and James II. Shyenne Bates, a daughter by choice to Jim, was considered their family's extra member and she blessed him with two grandchildren, Khaloni and Rahiyah.This Daddy of nine took his passion for sports and passed this trait onto his family but did so much more. Coach Jim spent the majority of his life on the field as a player, mentor, teacher, and fan of the San Francisco Giants. As his children grew in age, he found himself coaching baseball, then softball, celebrating many championships. His passion for football ignited as he coached linemen for The North Shore Warriors, Upper Lake High School, and Lower Lake High School. As seasons change so did the sports he coached. Basketball became the sport of interest for his family as the Golden State Warriors were sweeping the Nation. Jim's love and knowledge for coaching showed in his personal beliefs, not only acceptance but the empowerment of individuals. He coached hundreds of children in Lake County. He inspired them to go down swinging, to run through anything in your path, and always go back to basics.Jim was an advocate for service. This was shown through his military record, his coaching career and his public volunteer work. Constantly leading the charge on fundraisers and community events; he empowered every organization he participated in. He worked with the Veterans of Foreign Wars raising funds that were then donated to many families celebrating holidays. He found joy in donating his time to working with Early Childhood Education and with Konocti Unified School District.To get updates on the celebration of life and if you wish to financially support his family during this time of need please go to: https://www.