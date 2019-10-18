|
James Earl Phillips James "Buz" Earl Phillips was born March 21, 1937, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He went to be with God on October 8, 2019, at his daughter's home in Lake County at the age of 82. Buz moved to California as a boy and attended both Ukiah and Hopland High Schools. He was a truck driver most of his life, but also tried some business ventures including owning the Union 76 station in Ukiah in the late '60s. He always returned to trucking, his preferred profession.
Buz is survived by his daughter, Leisha; caregiver, Ron Olson; grandchildren, Erica and Nathan; his sister, Patricia (Albert) Stefani; stepdaughter, Deanne Hammons; his close personal friend, Patty Barnes and family; and the mother of his children, Ramona Abert. He was predeceased by his mother, Florence Loosely, stepfather, Lou Loosely, father, John Earl Phillips, his son, John Eric Phillips and second wife, Sandra Phillips.
No services will be held. Private interment.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 18, 2019