JAMES ROBERT CRUISE, MD
James Robert Cruise, MD passed on 11-21-2020 at his home in Redwood Valley, CA, surrounded by his wife Carol Ann Cruise, children Cheryl Cruise Canaday, Deanna Lynn Cruise, James Robert Cruise, II and grandchildren Joshua and Genevieve Cruise. He was born November 2nd, 1934, in Dott, West Virginia. He and Carol Ann lived in Redwood Valley for 48 years. James completed a Bachelor's of Science degree in Physical Therapy from the College of Medical Evangelists which later became Loma Linda University (LLU). He continued his education at LLU and graduated in 1969 with a doctorate in medicine, specializing in internal medicine and nephrology. He started the first dialysis center in Ukiah and was the director for over a decade. The couple and their three children moved to Redwood Valley, CA in 1972, where James practiced medicine for 48 years. James and Carol Ann wed June 5, 1962 in Arlington, CA.
Dr. Cruise was a kind, generous, and dignified man. He was a devoted and adoring husband, a wonderful loving father, a dedicated elder in the Seventh-day Adventist Church for 54 years, a brilliant hard-working and compassionate physician who helped so many in our community. He was an inspired and creative singer/song-writer, composer, musician, artist, poet, and author. He published a collection of original poems entitled "The Cherokee Poem Weaver." He also contributed to the book, "Evening Rounds;" published by his medical school. He was an instructor for staff physicians for CPR for over 20 years. He was Chief of Medical Staff for the local hospital, and head of the intensive care unit. He served on numerous committees for over 30 years.
He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict achieving the level of Sargent, leading the 155mm gun (artillery) battalion. He served as an MP in Japan after the Korean Conflict. He earned several service metals and accomplishments, such as sharp-shooter.
For the 50th year anniversary of graduating medical school, he was chosen to be the honored Alumnus of the Year of his class.
He will be remember for his remarkable memory. His sense of humor and magic tricks were enjoyed by many friends, family, and patients; young and old alike. His affections for his horses and house-hold pets also bring fond memories.
He was a member of the Redwood Valley Fellowship of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. He gave sermons and taught Sabbath-school bible classes.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Ann Cruise; his daughters Cheryl Canaday and her son Kristopher; Deanna Cruise and her husband Lee Bryant; his son James Cruise, II and his wife Kristi and their children Joshua and Genevieve; his brothers Thomas and Jack Cruise. He also has numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents Murray and Mary Sue Cruise; sister Virginia Louise Gray, brothers Bobby and Billy Cruise.
Grave-side services with military honors will be on November 30th, at 2 pm, at the Russian River Cemetery in Ukiah, CA. All are invited. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Donations can be made to https://maranatha.org/programs/
water-wells/ Select donate and add "in memory of James Cruise" in the comments. Checks can be mailed to Maranatha Volunteers International, 990 Reserve Drive, Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678.