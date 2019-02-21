|
Janice Goostree Janice Goostree, 84, a longtime resident of Lake County, passed away on Thursday, the 14th of February, at her home in Kelseyville, CA.
Jan enjoyed being a librarian at Prestwood
Elementary School in Sonoma, CA, where she worked until her retirement. After retirement she enjoyed traveling, cruising and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Goostree of Kelseyville; children, Karen Kutzli of Fort Wanye, IN, Kelly Smith (Joseph) of Vacaville, CA, John L Goostree of Stewart Point, CA, and Kathy Matteo (Randy) of Oceanview, HI; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Curt Frey, and sister, Judy Hatch.
She will be missed by all.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 21, 2019