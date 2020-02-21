|
|
Jason Edward Belveal Jason Edward Belveal, 50, of Lucerne, California, lost his battle with cancer February 16, 2020, at his home with his loving wife by his side. Jason was born on April 7, 1969, in Fremont, California, to Lawrence (deceased) and Carol (deceased). He spent most of his life in Red Bluff, California, and that is where he called home. Jason moved to
Lucerne after graduating with a bachelor's degree in physics from Chico State, where he started his career with the Upper Lake High School in their Science department. Jason's favorite quote "You must be the change you want to see in the world." -Gandhi.
Jason is survived by his wife, Jenifer Belveal; his son, Jake Belveal; daughter, Ashley Green; sister, Tracy Belveal; and brother, Paul Warnecke.
In leu of flowers, please send donations to the Upper Lake High School Science Department (707) 275-2338
Care entrusted to Jones Mortuary, 115 S. Main St., Lakeport, CA 95453 (707) 263-5389
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 21, 2020