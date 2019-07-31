|
Jean Julia Gray Jean Julia Gray passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, in Heber City, Utah, with her son,
February 12, 1925 – July 19, 2019
Timothy, and his wife, Carla, at her side. The daughter of Charles and Goldie Morris, Jean was born in Los Angeles where she met and married William "Bill" Gray in 1943. There they lived until 1959 when they moved to Clearlake Oaks and bought the Oaks Corral Restaurant and Bar. Well known in their community, together they lived a full life with many close friends and activities, hosting many gatherings at their lakeside home for family and friends, sailing on Clear Lake, riding horses on their ranch, riding their motorcycles across country and traveling to the South Pacific Islands. She was a long time member and past president of the Clearlake Oaks Lioness Club and an active member of Clear Lake Soroptimist International, both a community service organization for woman in business.
She was a kind, religious person, a giving and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved gardening and flowers. To her friends she was true and faithful and to her family she was unconditionally loving. She is survived by three daughters, Billie Jean Malicoat of Lewiston Idaho, Suzanne Gray of Sebastopol, Sonoma County, and Nancy Reiner of Tom's River, New Jersey; her son, Timothy and his wife, Carla of Heber City, Utah; and her sister, Sandra Martin of Simi Valley. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill, in 2006; their son, Steven, who passed away in 2018; Steven's wife, Judith, in 2014; and her brother, Richard Morris. She had eight grandchildren, Christine Leonard, Elizabeth Jean Gray, David, Mark and James Malicoat, Zack and Shelby Gray, and Race and Megan Reiner; five great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. She was 94 years old.
A memorial service will be held at Jones & Lewis Clear Lake Memorial Chapel in Lower Lake on Wednesday, August 7 at 10 a.m. Immediately following a brief graveside service at Lower Lake Cemetery, the family will host a gathering at
Happy Garden Restaurant on E Highway 20 in Clearlake Oaks.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on July 31, 2019