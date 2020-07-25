Jeanette Ruth Cargile Smith
Jeanette Ruth Cargile Smith, (74), of Clearlake Oaks, CA, passed away on July 20, 2020, in Lakeport, CA.
Jeanette was born in Sacramento to Albert J. Cargile and Ella Mae
Curley on February 25, 1946. She married Edward Smith on May 18, 1985, in Hayward, CA.
Jeanette graduated from Cal State Hayward with an Associate's Degree in Accounting. She worked as an account supervisor for Hayward Area Recreation and Parks District for 26 years. She loved her fellow workers at H.A.R.D. and especially enjoyed company get-togethers.
Jeanette was an avid gardener who especially loved roses, bougainvillea, and hibiscus. She absolutely loved the Christmas season and was famous for her cookies and fudge. She loved her boys and was a wonderful Mom. She also adored her puppies and made it clear to Ed that they were part of the package, currently Stormy and Ralphie.
Jeanette and Ed loved the "islands." She was crazy about Elvis Presley and her favorite song was Blue Hawaii. Jeanette was absolutely adored by her husband. He considered her to be his angel because she always was so gentle, kind, compassionate, and loving.
Jeanette is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by Ed, her loving husband of 35 years; their sons, Wesley and Joseph and their families; her brother, Tim and sister-in-law, Wendy and their family.
The family of Jeanette wishes to extend sincere thanks to Rocky Point Care Center, Hospice, and Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com
.