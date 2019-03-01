|
|
Jeanne Alicemae Barnett Born Jeanne Alicemae Heikkinen in Toivola, MI, on June 18, 1930, passed away February 14, 2019, in Chandler, AZ. She will be greatly missed by her children, Mark (Joyce), Lisa, Lynne and
Michel (Kerry); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother, Ken; and sisters-in-law,
Erica (Ricky) and Mary. Jeanne was known as Mummu and GGMummu to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by our amazing father, Ralph (2/14/2011) and her brother, Larry.
A Memorial Service will be held at Valley of the Sun Mortuary 10940 E Chandler Heights Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248 on March 2, 2019, at
10:30 a.m. Family prefers donations be made to Brookdale Hospice, 8222 S 48th St. Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85044 or First Lutheran Church, 3863 Country Club Dr., Lucerne, CA 95458. For further information contact Valley of the Sun Mortuary (480) 895-9232. Please share your memories by visiting https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/chandler-az/jeanne-barnett-8174903
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 1, 2019